Two die as truck overturns in accident

By Leonard Ncube

A truck driver and a passenger he was travelling with died when their lorry overturned after side swiping with a small vehicle in Hwange, police confirmed.

The accident occurred along Four Mile Drive on Friday night.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the death of Mr Livison Chikwizo (33) of M Block Mine Hwange, the truck driver who died on the spot and Mr Zenzo Thebe, whose details were not given, who was pronounced dead on arrival at Hwange Colliery Hospital.

Chief Insp Makonese said the truck was going towards Number 2 Village while the Nissan March driven by Mr Prince Mafikeni, whose age and address were not given, was going in the opposite direction towards Hwange town.

She said initial investigations showed that the accident was caused by speeding.

“On the 3rd day of July at around 8.45PM Livison Chikwiza was driving a truck along Four Mile Drive towards Number Two Village with one passenger Zenzo Thebe on board. On approaching a blind rise, the truck sideswiped with the Nissan March which was going in the opposite direction.

“The truck overturned and landed on its wheels. The driver died on the spot while the passenger was rushed to Hwange Colliery Hospital where he died on admission,” she said.

Ms Concepter Lubinda (30) of 673 Baghdad in Empumalanga, who was a passenger in Mr Mafikeni’s vehicle was admitted to the same hospital with bruises on the chest and swollen mouth.

Mr Mafikeni sustained no visible injuries.

Bodies of the two deceased persons were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged. Chief Insp Makonese urged motorists to exercise caution.

“Initial investigations show that the cause of accident was speeding and investigations are underway to establish clear circumstances. We want to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution especially on blind spots,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Zambian haulage truck overturned near Matetsi Bridge between Victoria Falls and Hwange last week after its driver allegedly lost control and the vehicle veered off the road.

The driver whose details Chronicle could not get, was rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital where he was admitted. The Chronicle