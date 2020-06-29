Mnangagwa snatched Chihuri’s pregnant wife, explosive court papers

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Former Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri has deposed a sensational affidavit in the High Court claiming that President Emmerson Mnangagwa forced himself on his then pregnant wife during the liberation war before making sure the pregnancy was terminated.

Chihuri is on the verge of losing his business properties to the state after allegations that he amassed the wealth through corrupt means. High Court Judge, Justice Felistas Chatukuta granted an application by prosecutor-general Kumbirai Hodzi for an order forcing Chihuri and his wife, Isobel Halima Khan, to explain how they acquired their properties as part of a process to seize them.

On Friday Chihuri responded by filing an affidavit at the High Court through his lawyer Addington Chinake claiming Mnangagwa was persecuting him because of this strained relationship.

During the last days of Mugabe’s regime at the centre of factionalism in the ruling Zanu PF, there was a divided state security with the police headed by Chihuri supporting the then president Mugabe and the military supporting then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, now President.

Chihuri added that problems started when he got married the “Zanu way” in Chimoio in Mozambique before the then political commissar, mayor Urimbo (late), around 1976 and the following year, his wife became pregnant.

“The current president of Zimbabwe, Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, was aware of this union and pregnancy. Using his position, my then-wife was transferred to Shai Shai in Mozambique where Mr Mnangagwa had a forced affair with her as she alleged.

“I tried to terminate the marriage, but the political commissar (Mayor Urimbo) threatened me not to dare to do it, citing that Mr Mnangagwa [as he then was] is a dangerous man and would behead me as he was not hesitant to kill.

“From then my relationship with the president of Zimbabwe worsened. He went on to suggest that my then-wife terminate the pregnancy. God was on my side, it was tried and it failed.

“The late Cde Serbia, who was working under Mr Mnangagwa in the security department, told me about the termination of the pregnancy and that Mr Mnangagwa vowed that as long as he lived, I shall pay for not giving up on my then-wife to him.

“Cde Serbia warned me again to keep quiet or else I would perish and never see the light of day.” Chihuri said the dispute between the two has since been turned into a “national spectacle for the purpose of victimisation.

“One can clearly see how the public media in the country has been reporting about me and my family, wife and children that we have been targeted for annihilation,” he said.

Mnangagwa’s administration has accused Chihuri of siphoning millions of dollars from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), money which was mysteriously transferred to companies linked to his family or associates. Nehanda Radio