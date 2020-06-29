Chihuri claims Matanga ordered cop to kill him and burn his house down

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Former Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri has accused his successor Godwin Matanga of burning his Greystone Park family house and instructing a police officer to shoot him a few days after the military coup that ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe.

In an affidavit he filed at the High Court through his lawyer Addington Chinake on Friday, Chihuri accused Matanga of wanting to destroy him to facilitate his own rise within the force.

“My family home was burnt beyond recognition.

“The fire was started in my home office burning all files, records, 15 bibles, etc were destroyed. “To make sure that the records and files were destroyed, he took a 20-litre diesel container and another container with oil.

“He sprayed both in the office, the main bedroom as the major target and so he did the rest of the house except the guest wing.

“Maukazuva [the constable] is facing serious criminal charges, two attempted murder charges and one of arson and malicious injury to property,” Chihuri said.

Chihuri is on the verge of losing his business properties to the state after allegations that he amassed the wealth through corrupt means.

When Chihuri’s property caught fire, reports claimed that there was gun-fire and a shoot-out.

Some reports also claimed that a fight broke out among police officers guarding Chihuri’s house and a shoot-out ensued.

Rogue police officers allegedly attempted to set the house on fire. Fortunately, an emergency response by an army helicopter and the Fire Brigade managed to put out the fire.

Hardlife Maukazuva was charged for the incident, faced three charges including unlawful entry, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

According to the state, he broke into Chihuri’s house and looted some property before he burnt down a wing of the property.

While the house was on fire, it was alleged that he fired thirty rounds of bullets at his colleagues who had come to attend the scene. The incident occurred on December 6, 2017. Nehanda Radio