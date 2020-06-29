Nehanda Radio launches ‘Dear Yaya’… your personal problems solved

We are delighted to announce that starting next week Monday, Nehanda Radio is launching a new column titled “Dear Yaya” in which readers can send in their real life personal problems and have professional skills development facilitator, speaker, life coach and writer Yaya Rudo answer them.

On social media Yaya is known as a lemonade maker, dedicated to turning bad experiences around and make them work in our favour. She says “often we need a push and reassurance for the best of us to surface. There is a diamond inside all of us waiting to be unveiled.”

The television actress has also trained many Customer Care teams, helping organizations to not only enhance their bottom line but delight their customers.

In her new column “Dear Yaya” she answers your real life questions. She offers her advice to readers on their everyday issues and challenges. A problem shared is a problem halved. Her mantra is “You are never alone.” Write to her on [email protected]. (Your anonymity is guaranteed).

You can also visit her website on Yaya Rudo Online