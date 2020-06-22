Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Three policemen, soldier die in accident

By Fungai Lupande

Three police officers and a soldier died on the spot yesterday when a police vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road, hit a telecommunication pole and a rock before overturning.

The accident occurred at 106 kilometre peg along Harare-Shamva-Madziwa Road at around 4pm yesterday. Six were injured and are admitted at Shamva and Bindura Hospitals.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said names of the deceased will be released after their next of kin have been advised.

He expressed his condolences to families of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured. The Herald

