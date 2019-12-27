Holiday accident death toll hits 24

By Elita Chikwati

The festive holiday death toll has reached 24, with 59 injured after three more people were killed in road accidents on Christmas Day.

Four people died on Christmas Day last year.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi attributed the accidents to speeding and human error.

The number of accidents recorded on Christmas Day this year declined from 131 last year to 94.

Police arrested 128 touts in a blitz on Christmas Day, while 165 vehicles were impounded for various defects and 797 tickets were issued.

Meanwhile, police have named the victims of the fatal road accident which occurred at the 178km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road on December 20 with a village in Mudzi district, losing 10 people.

William Chikowe, Erica Chikowe, Mandi Chikowe, Francis Chikowe, Erica Chari, Evelyn Kambizi, Christine Dawaka, Leeroy Kanetsa (1), Lenny Tsuro and Douglas Tsuro all from Tapfuma Village in Nyamukoko, Mudzi, have since been buried.

The other two killed in the accident were Aaron Matthew Mutepfa (20) of Kotwa and Tashia Chapinduka (5) of Stoneridge, Harare.

Victims of another fatal road accident that occurred along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on Sunday were named as Zindava Tabonashe (23) of Mutare, Trevory Fungai Nyakuvanikwa (33) and Musiza Rose Nobuhle (25).

“Police will remain firm on the ground for the rest of the holiday to ensure a crime free atmosphere is provided to all Zimbabweans.

“We are appealing to all road users to be cautious and to consider the safety of others.

“Drivers are urged to be observant, alert and consider the conditions of the road particularly potholes,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“They should avoid speeding and be on the lookout of pedestrians, animals and the effects of the current weather on tyres as they travel either on highways or feeder roads.

“This includes residential areas and other built up areas. Let’s play our part to make roads safe and not death traps.” The Herald