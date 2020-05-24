Two perish in Mbare crash

Two men died instantly after they were hit by a minibus that burst its front tyre and veered off the road in Mbare yesterday. They were seated on a pavement by the roadside.

The vehicle had no passengers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatalities last night.

“I can confirm that at around 11.30am this morning (yesterday), a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus, which is privately owned, was coming from the city centre heading towards Mbare.

“At the corner that is close to Agri Foods, the vehicle burst its right front tyre leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then rammed into two men who were seated on the side of the road.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies of the deceased were ferried to Sally Mugabe Hospital Mortuary. He said police are continuing investigations to determine circumstances surrounding the accident.

The driver of the vehicle, who escaped with injuries, is assisting police with investigations.

Asst Comm Nyathi said names of the deceased were yet to be confirmed as of last night. The Sunday Mail