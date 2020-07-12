Four killed in Gweru accident

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Four people died on the spot when a Toyota Corsa vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head on-collision with a haulage truck near Kaguvi Training Centre between Gweru and Kwekwe on Friday night, police have confirmed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which occurred at the 249km peg along Harare-Bulawayo highway around 10.30pm.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the Toyota Corsa, which was being driven by Munyaradzi Mutero with three passengers on board was driving towards Gweru, while the haulage truck was driven by Maxwell Goto and going towards Kwekwe when the accident occurred.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on approaching the 249km peg the driver of the Toyota Corsa encroached onto the right lane ahead of the oncoming haulage truck resulting in the head-on collision.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the four died on the spot.

“I can confirm that an accident occurred at the 249km peg along Harare-Bulawayo highway where a Toyota Corsa, which had four people on board, collided head on with a haulage truck.

“The circumstances are that the driver of the Toyota Corsa encroached onto the right lane ahead of an oncoming truck. The truck ran over the Toyota Corsa and all the occupants died on the spot. Police attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital (GPH) awaiting a post-mortem.

When the news crew arrived at the accident scene yesterday morning, the wreckage of the Toyota Corsa had been removed while another tow company was still struggling to remove the haulage truck.

“When I arrived at the scene, it was towards midnight and discovered that the haulage had just crushed everyone who was in the small car.

“We tried by all means to help but the wreckage which had been reduced to a small shell was right under the haulage truck,” said a witness Mr Arron Chinyama.

Mr Chinyama said firefighters from Kwekwe City came to the accident scene after an hour but took nearly three hours to retrieve the bodies from under the haulage truck. Sunday News