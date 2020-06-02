Zindoga ‘studying’ domestic football

By Rest Mutore

Highly-rated Ngezi Platinum new signing Junior Zindoga says the delay to the start of the Premiership season has afforded him enough time to ‘study’ domestic football.

Zindoga, however, admitted the disappointment that came with the delay given the ground he had covered during pre-season.

The 2020 Premiership season was set to kick off end of March before being suspended indefinitely as measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Yes there is some disappointment because the league was just a week away to start.

“Also given the work we had done as a team during the pre-season but I wouldn’t dwell much on disappointments. This has also given me enough time to know much about the league and its demands.

“With the help of the coaches, learning about a number of things and the teams as well,” said Zindonga.

The 21-year-old marksman, who snubbed giants Dynamos and CAPS United for Ngezi, said his dream remains to play in one of the top leagues around the world.

Zindoga had a six-week attachment with Djurgardens in Sweden and was on the books of Absa Premiership side, Maritzburg United for one season.

He also had a trial stint with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns before he joined Maritzburg.

And speaking to H-Metro Sport on why he decided to come back to his motherland, Zindoga said he wants to use to use the platform as a stepping stone.

He said he is working hard at home during the lockdown period to be in the right shape when the league starts.

Football chiefs in the country have set between August and September as tentative dates to start, aligning the season with most leagues around the world.

“Motivation is the hard thing but I have to push as a professional. This has given me more to work, like I said earlier this has given me enough time to work on my shortcomings and know I need to do to perform better.

“The ambition is to play in the best league, look for bigger moves so this comes with performing in every game and help my team achieve in the domestic scene,” said Zindoga.

The former Maritzburg United forward said with the help of coach Rodwell Dhlakama, he is trying his best to work under lockdown.

“We have a good coach and a good team, I am always in touch with the rest of the guys.

“The coach is also working with me in a professional manner to keep us motivated even under lockdown,” he said.

Dhlakama during pre-season said he has assembled a team that will compete for the championship.

He has also mentioned Zindoga as some of the individuals to get goals for the team upfront.

The team has brought in their ranks the likes of Devon Chafa, Wellington Taderera, Denver Mukamba, Nigel Makumbe, Marion Chang, Anelka Chivandire, Kudzai Chigwida, Nyasha Chintuli and Tendai Matindife. H-Metro