Ngezi Platinum’s emphatic 4-0 win earns Benjani first home victory

Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Benjani Mwaruwari finally registered his first home victory since taking over the reigns at the Mhondoro based side in March.

The former Warriors skipper’s side won 4-0 against Tenax at their fortress backyard Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro on Saturday.

The four goals were scored by Wayne Makuva, Tinotenda Murasiranwa and Delic Murimba.

Makuva grabbed a brace, netting in both halves while Murimba and Murasiranwa then scored two goals apiece.

Speaking after the resounding victory the Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer, Mwaruwari expressed his delight.

“Since I got here I am happy with the progress. The boys have responded so well (to my methods) because sometimes when you are a new coach and you tell the boys what you want it takes time,” Benjani said.

“It’s difficult but I am happy with how they have responded. The results have not been coming but as long as we are working as hard as we are doing results we will get the results that we want.”

Saturday’s result was Mwaruwari’s first big victory since his arrival and also it was the first time his side scored more than one goal.

With the victory, Ngezi Platinum are now placed sixth on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after fifteen games.

They have 24 points and have managed six wins, six draws and three defeats.

Weekend’s results.

Saturday:

Ngezi Platinum 4-0 Tenax

Herentals 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bulawayo City 3-0 ZPC Kariba

Whawha 1-1 Harare City

Sunday:

Caps United 0-1 Chicken Inn

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Black Rhinos

Triangle United 5-2 Cranborne Bullets

90′ Highlanders 1-0 Dynamos (match abandoned)