Marshall Munetsi scores to help Stade Reims beat St Etienne 2-1

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa
Zimbabwe's Marshall Munetsi gets his chance in Europe with Reims
Zimbabwe's Marshall Munetsi got his chance in Europe with Reims

France based Warriors defensive midfielder Marshall Munetsi was one of the scorers when Stade Reims beat Saint Etienne 2-1 in a French Ligue 1 fixture that was played on Saturday.

The highly rated Zimbabwe international broke the deadlock early into the match, opening the scoring for Reims with only two minutes into the game.

The goal was Munetsi’s fifth of the season after an impressive campaign which has saw him have more goals than one of the world’s best in Lionel Messi.

Munetsi’s right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner gave Reims an early lead.

However, this was before ex-Manchester City central defender Eliaquim Mangala scored for the visitors in the 12th minute.

Tied at halftime, Mangala’s equaliser was then cancelled by the Mali international Kamory Doumbia who scored Reim’s second which also sealed their victory.

Elsewhere, former CAPS United and Yadah FC winger Leeroy Mavunga was also on target for his side Orapa United.

Mavunga opened the scoring early into the match for The Ostriches and also provided an assist in their 2-1 victory over Gunners on Saturday.

