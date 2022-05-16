Kundai Benyu set to join Icelandic top flight side IBV Knattspyrna

Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu (24) is reportedly on the verge of putting pen to paper with Iceland top flight side IBV Knattspyrna on a free transfer deal.

According to reports, the Icelandic club is soon set to become Benyu’s new home.

He is expected to sign for the club next month when the Iceland top flight league transfer window opens.

“He had expired his work permit, but it had to become legal with ÍBV when the window reopened,” Forbolt.net reported.

“The program was closed, but this time the window will open on June 29 and will be open until July 26.”

Benyu who is currently a free agent last kicked a ball for his previous club in September following the expiry of his work permit.

However, he played a key role for the Warriors at the AFCON tournament held in Cameroon in January.

The former Celtic man has been clubless after parting ways with second-tier side Vestra.

The England born midfielder once turned out for Aldershot and Helsingborg as well as Wealdstone.

The 24-year-old also played for Celtic in Scotland where he was under the tutelage of former Liverpool and now Leicester gaffer Brendan Rodgers.

This was before he secured a move to Helsingborg in Sweden, in 2019.