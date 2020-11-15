Ngezi cash in on Dzvukamanja

By Don Makanyanga

Premiership side Ngezi Platinum Stars are expected to cash in on Terrence Dzvukamanja’s off-season move from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits to South African giants Orlando Pirates.

This comes amid revelations the Mhondoro outfit were guaranteed 20 percent from the move through a sell-on clause they agreed with Wits.

Dzukamanja’s transfer fee was not made public.

But the 26-year-old forward, who joined the Buccaneers in September, is understood to have been sold for a decent figure that would ensure Ngezi cash in from the move.

It is speculated that US$400 000 could have changed hands in Dzvukamanja’s move to Pirates.

Following Dzvukamanja’s permanent move to Bidvest Wits in 2016, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Wits agreed on a sell-on clause.

Ngezi Platinum Stars secretary-general Cloete Munjoma confirmed the agreement.

“From the initial deal we had with Bidvest Wits, they owe us nothing, but there is a clause which states that the club is entitled to 20 percent difference of the amount of Dzvukamanja’s sale,” said Munjoma.

Dzvukamanja moved to Bidvest Wits on a one-year loan deal, which was estimated to be around US$80 000, with the subsequent move costing the South African side another US$70 000, bringing the total of the deal to US$150 000.

“It is not accurate that we (Ngezi Platinum Stars) did not benefit from the deal, but instead we commercially benefited from the initial loan deal and the resultant permanent transfer.

“I am not at liberty to disclose the figures of our agreement, but I can confirm that the deal we had with Bidvest Wits had a sell-on clause.

“Dzvukamanja ceased to be a Ngezi Platinum Stars player when we agreed to a permanent move with Bidvest.

“But in our agreement with Bidvest there is a sell-on clause which states that for the value we had set for the player, we will get a percentage of the sale in the event that the player has been sold for more,” said Munjoma.

Despite starting his stint with Orlando Pirates on a high, scoring on his debut match against Cape Town City before assisting in the 3-0 win against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 tournament, Dzvukamanja is yet to make the same impact in the DSTV Premiership after three outings. The Sunday Mail