DeMbare, Mushowani in Katema wrangle

By Rest Mutore and Tinotenda Nyanzira

A wrangle has erupted between Premiership giants Dynamos and relegated Mushowani over striker Evans Katema.

It emerged that when Katema moved to Dynamos from Mushowani last season, there was a clause stipulating that the latter will get 30 percent of the player’s transfer fees.

And since Katema’s move to Zambian top-flight side, Zanaco, early this year, the two teams have been engaged in an unending fight.

Mushowani are accusing DeMbare of failing to honour the dictates of the contract and want to use their ‘muscle’ to dupe them.

H-Metro got sight of the contract when Katema made a ZWL$30 000 move to the Harare giants mid-season last year and with a clause of 30 percent benefits.

Mushowani team manager Irvine Nyakasoka confirmed the dispute to H-Metro saying DeMbare are bullying them claiming to be big boys in domestic football.

He said they tried to solve the matter with the club’s chairperson Isiah Mupfurutsa and his deputy Moses Shumba for months now but to no avail.

A WhatsApp and email conversation between Nyakasoka and Shumba have also been leaked to H-Metro by a source privy of the developments.

“Shumba and Mupfurutsa are boasting that they are a big club and there’s nothing we can do to them.

“It’s painful to us because we had developed Evans to the stage they were satisfied he can suit in their team and we had agreed that they give us 30 percent of the sign on fees whether it’s local or international but now they’re refusing which is not fair,” said Nyakasoka.

Mupfurutsa was not answering calls when contacted for comment for the past two days.

The club’s spokesperson Tinashe Farawo accused Mushowani of seeking relevance and failing to understand the terms of the contract.

Farawo admitted that there was such a clause (of 30 percent) on the contract but it expired in December last year.

“The issue is we signed Evans from Mushowani on loan for six months. His contract with Mushowani was expiring after those six months so yes we agreed that if the player makes a move within those six months, Mushowani were supposed to get 30 percent of the transfer fees, which did not happen.

“Evans then moved to Zambia early this year when he was no longer a Mushowani player. He was now a Dynamos player having agreed terms. He was no longer on loan from Mushowani but our player and Mushowani have no right and cannot claim any cent.

“If it was between July and December last year when he was still their player, we were going to give them but not now because we sold him after that period,” said Farawo.

DeMbare’s position is, however, in contradiction to what is on the documents seen by this publication.

The contract states that Katema made a permanent move to Dynamos for a ZWL$30 000 and NOT on a loan deal.

The clause stipulating that Mushowani would get 30 percent if the player makes a move – local or international has no conditions on validity period.

Mushowani accused DeMbare of ‘cooking’ a separate contract with the conditions spelled out by Farawo.

Nyakasoka – Mushowani team manager – said there is no way Dynamos could have drafted a contract since they were buying the player.

He said the former champions have since attached another contract which they did not draft and sign as owners of the player then.

Efforts to get a copy of contract which is being used by Dynamos were fruitless.

Farawo, however, maintained they are clean and not trying to take advantage Mushowani. H-Metro