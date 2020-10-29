Chippa confirm Takwara interest

Chippa United have confirmed their interest in highly rated Ngezi Platinum midfielder Gerald ‘General’ Takwara.

Chippa are working on reinforcing their squad after losing some players including Zimbabwean duo of Kevin and Elvis Moyo.

And after their 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday, head coach Lehlohonolo Seema confirmed the team’s interests in the Zimbabwean.

“We are still seeing if it’s going to be possible,” Seema told South Africa’s Kick Off.

“Chairman is still trying there, they are talking to his team. But we are not sure whether they will come right or what. He is a good player,” said Seema.

Related Stories:

Takwara is currently training with the Chilli Boys after impressing on trial with a deal expected anytime from now.

It emerged the move has been stalled by Ngezi Platinum who are believed to be holding out for an improved offer.

Takwara, who once had a stint with Ajax Cape Town across the Limpopo, signed a two-year deal with Ngezi in 2019 and his contract will only end in eight months’ time. H-Metro.