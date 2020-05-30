Kaitano Tembo links up with LaLiga

SUPERSPORT United coach Kaitano Tembo looks forward to immersing himself in European football and exchanging football knowledge with LaLiga.

Spanish Football League, LaLiga, has started an exclusive technical class made specifically for SuperSport’s coach Kaitano Tembo despite the recent travel restrictions brought about by Covid-19.

The Zimbabwean coach is scheduled to train under teams such as Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao, both known for their ability to produce some of the best players in the world.

The ecstatic coach, who started his training on May 25, spoke highly of the programme, which will broaden his footballing knowledge.

“Education is key to the development of the game, and this can only be done by sharing knowledge with insiders and football experts. LaLiga and its clubs are, therefore, at the forefront of this

“The ability to have a masterclass presented by LaLiga and its stakeholders allows us to further develop our knowledge of the game. During these unprecedented times, we can adapt to new ways of learning and sharing insights, understanding the Spanish methodology and sharing our South African philosophies. Not only does this allow for my development, but that of my team and the players too,” Tembo said.

The coach, who recently led Matsatsantsa to victory in the Telkom Knockout, received high praise from LaLiga South Africa managing director Marcos Pelegrin.

“Kaitano is one of the best coaches in the PSL. What we appreciate the most about him is his thirst for knowledge and his forward-thinking mentality.

“This is also a great opportunity for LaLiga to gain more knowledge about South African football, as well as for Tembo to get to know more about the Spanish approach to the game.

“This mutual exchange of information is the first of its kind and will serve both countries well during this unusual time,” said Pelegrin. — Soccer Laduma