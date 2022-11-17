Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ex-SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo linked to DeMbare job

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 16,581
Kaitano Tembo believes his side earned their win over Orlando Pirates. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images.
Then Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo : Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images.

Former SuperSport United gaffer Kaitano Tembo is reportedly being linked to a job at Harare giants Dynamos FC who announced that they had parted ways with their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya on Tuesday evening.

Recently sacked by Sekhukhune United for poor results, Tembo is currently unattached and that has allegedly attracted DeMbare to strongly consider him as Ndiraya’s successor ahead of the new premier league season set for next year.

According to FARPost, Tembo is among the top names that Dynamos ‘want’ to appoint to replace Stanza (Ndiraya) whose contract with the club is expiring on 31 December and the club has decided against renewing it.

Meanwhile, besides the 52-year-old Tembo, the Glamour Boys are reportedly considering bringing in on board the ex-Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa who was part of the technical team at relegated Harare City.

Maruwa joined City after spending four years with Black Rhinos who sacked him for alleged juju suspicions.

Tipped to assist Tembo given he joins the club is the experienced former Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Rodwell Dhlakama currently coaching Black Leopards in South Africa’s second tier division, the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Then on the other hand, DeMbare are also considering to rope in one of their most decorated players Murape Murape, as Maruwa’s assistant but also provided the latter is appointed the head coach.

According to reports, talks between the 20-time champions and Maruwa are at an advanced stage though his agent George Deda told the Herald that inquiries for his client’s services have been made but there is nothing yet from DeMbare.

