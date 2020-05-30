Chiefs priced out of Musona deal?

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona could return to the Absa Premiership if his financial demands are met, his agent Mike Makaab has confirmed.

Musona is poised to end his nightmare spell at Anderlecht, two years after his lucrative €2,5 million (R47-million) transfer to the record 34-time Belgian league champions.

After being told he’s not part of the club’s first-team plans ahead of the 2020/21 season, the Zimbabwe captain has been linked with a return to South Africa, while KAS Eupen, whom he spent time with on loan, are keen on a permanent deal.

However, Makaab confirms Eupen has been the only side that’s contacted Anderlecht thus far, but the club needs to “make the deal attractive” for potential suitors.

“They [Eupen] are in discussions with Anderlecht but the key to the whole thing is if they can afford Knowledge Musona, that’s the key (issue),” Makaab tells KickOff.com.

“They haven’t spoken to us yet, we are in the process of engaging with them, Knowledge is not a youngster, he’s worked hard for where he is today.

“If Anderlecht doesn’t want him then they have to make it attractive for him to leave because he’s got two years left on his contract.”

With Musona spending two separate stints in South Africa with Chiefs, where he netted 40 goals in 88 games across all competitions, a homecoming has not been totally ruled out.

But with debt-ridden Anderlecht looking to recoup some of their significant investment in the 29-year-old and Musona aiming to land another lucrative contract while he’s in the prime of his career, it’s unlikely any return will materialise.

“At this point, there is a possibility of anything happening, provided it’s the right deal for him and he’s happy and his family is happy. He has a beautiful family and he considers them in everything he does,” Makaab explains.

“The important thing is, whatever deal we receive, Knowledge has to be the one that is happy with it, both financially and from a family point of view.

“I think (South Africa) is a place where he would be comfortable but you cannot separate the financial side of this deal. He’s not a young player looking to make a name for himself. He’s in the prime of his career and takes great care of himself.

“He has at least four of five years left at a really good level and therefore if Anderlecht wants his deal to happen, they are going to have to assist Knowledge in making this deal happen. He’s not asking to leave Anderlecht.”

Asked whether Musona was one of the foreign players’ Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe spoke of in a recent press conference, Makaab was straight forward in his response.

“No, it’s not Musona,” he concluded. − Kickoff