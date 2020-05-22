Pitso signs deal, set to earn more than R1m a month

Pitso Mosimane could be the first coach to earn more than R1million a month in South African football after the record-breaking gaffer signed a new four-year deal with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 55-year-old gaffer, who was earning between R700 000 and R800 000 a month at the Brazilians, was already the highest paid coach in the South African Premiership.

Now, with the new four-year deal, Jingles is set to be the first coach to break the R1 million-a-month ceiling in South African football although he has always insisted money isn’t a factor when it comes to what really excites him.

Former FC Barcelona captain, Jose Ramon Alexanko, who arrived at Sundowns last September as the head of their youth wing, has now been promoted to be the head of the club’s technical department.

Alexanko was used to be the Head of the FC Barcelona Academy and worked with, among other players, Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi.

Former Zimbabwe captain Peter Ndlovu is a member of the Sundowns technical department where he is the team manager.

Club president Patrice Motsepe, who has already revealed he wants to transform Mosimane into the Alex Ferguson of the Brazilians, announced the new deal yesterday.

“I have said that I want Pitso to be the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns and that means I want to keep him for as long as he wants to be here,’’ Motsepe had told the South African media.

‘’But, at the same time‚ I also want to see him grow because, can you imagine for example, if he were to coach one of the European clubs or even our national team.’

‘’Pitso is black‚ he is African‚ he is South African and he is one of us‚ you have to feel a sense of unique pride.’’

A statement from the club confirmed the new four-year marriage.

‘’Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce that Coach Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension that will see him remain as Head Coach until the end of the 2023/24 season,’’ the statement read.

‘’Mosimane, who joined “The Brazilians” in the middle of the 2012/13 season has gone on to be the most decorated coach in South Africa — and with the new deal, will cement his place as the longest serving coach at the Club.

‘’Despite all the success (which includes four league titles and winning the African Champions League), Mosimane is still hungry for more, and is confident his team can continue on their mission to become an indomitable force across Africa.

‘’Mosimane, who is no stranger to youth development and through his tenure has groomed the likes of Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu and Percy Tau in applying their trade in European leagues, a trend he wants to continue.’’

The coach, who said he was inspired by the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, is excited about his new adventure with the Brazilians.

“I’m honoured and humbled to be given another opportunity to lead Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Mosimane.

“One of the main reasons for me to renew my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns is the president’s trust and faith in me, he trusted me to lead this team to where it is — and fulfil his wish to build a team to conquer Africa. It’s humbling to be part of a brand like Sundowns and contribute to its success, especially as a local coach and also having played for the team.

“To go on and be the longest serving coach at the club is something special and that means we have a lot of things we have done together and the best is yet to come. The Sky Is The Limit.

“I believe it’s important for a club like Sundowns to constantly challenge for the Absa Premiership and CAF competitions, we need to win the Champions League — and it’s a big thing. No one wins it easily, we are focused on this.

“I want to achieve success in the MTN 8 which remains the only trophy I have not won with Sundowns, throw it in there with the Champions League where we’ve experienced fixture clashes with the MTN 8 in the past.

‘’If you recall, we’ve previously never had a pre-season ahead of the MTN 8 — we are always a week behind. It will be very interesting to look at this differently, especially with the CAF and PSL schedules now aligned.

“We need to keep promoting young talent from our development. We have been successful in the past, that’s what I want to see happening more. Bringing Percy Tau up from our Youth Development and seeing him flourish in Europe is incredible.”

“We have done well, by promoting players through the ranks and we need to expose them to European markets.’’

Mosimane has always shared a special relationship with supporters and ‘Jingles’ looks to repay that love and support.

“A crucial factor in me signing was also my relationship with the supporters. You stay where you are loved, simple. They (supporters) have made songs, banners, flags and t-shirts for me, it is not easy to have that kind of love, so I am home here — I have built a legacy here,’’ he said.

“When you look at Pep, Klopp and other successful coaches worldwide — they have won it all and have done it for years, yet they keep going. I need to learn from them and stay motivated. I look up to Pep, Fergie, Wenger, Ancelotti — they have had massive success and I look up to these people.

“There is one common thread above the technical level they operate on — hard work.’’ — The Herald/Kick-Off/Mamelodi Sundowns.