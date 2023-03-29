Mamelodi Sundowns could sell Devine Lunga back to Golden Arrows

Zimbabwean international defender Devine Lunga is reportedly one of the players that Mamelodi Sundowns are likely set to ship out next season.

Unconfirmed reports by South African publication Soccer Laduma suggest chances are high Lunga could be sold back to his former club Golden Arrows

The 27-year-old defender was signed by Sundowns from Arrows in July 2021.

He spent a season with Downs before being loaned out to his former club at the beginning of the season.

The former Chicken Inn roving full back is currently on loan at Arrows and is reportedly linked with a move to rejoin his former paymasters permanently.

“(Devine) Lunga spent just one season with (Mamelodi) Sundowns before being loaned out and there is a high chance of him spending another campaign away at Chloorkop next term.

“Golden Arrows are holding unto the Zimbabwean international, as he has played an important role in ensuring that they compete for a top eight spot.

“Lunga is spending the season on loan to Arrows after Sundowns had to make room for foreign players to join them this season,” Soccer Laduma wrote.

Lunga penned a three-year-deal with Sundowns in 2021 after spending three years with Arrows when he had joined from Zimbabwean club Chicken Inn.

He made 12 appearances for the DStv Premiership giants, Sundowns, playing nine league matches, two Nedbank Cup games and one MTN-8 Cup tie.

The Bulawayo born football star won three trophies (league title, MTN-8 Cup and Nedbank Cup) with Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2021/22 season.