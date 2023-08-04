Sundowns keep Devine Lunga, register him for 2023/24 season

South Africa’s DStv Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has decided to keep Zimbabwe Warriors left back Devine Lunga for the 2023/24 season starting today (Friday).

Lunga returns to Masandawana after spending whole of last season on loan at Golden Arrows who were intending to resign him either on another season long loan spell or a permanent deal.

However, the hopes of Lunga’s former paymasters (Golden Arrows) to resign him have been dented.

This is after Sundown’s youthful coach, Mokoena saw potential in Lunga after an impressive loan spell and has put him in his plans for the new campaign.

Mokoena confirmed to Sundown’s media team about the return of Lunga and two other players Samy Seabi and Jody February who were also on loan.

“We (Sundowns) also have the return of some of the players that were out on loan like Divine [Lunga], Samy [Seabi] and Jodi [February], ” the gaffer is quoted on the club’s website.

Lunga joined Sundowns on a three year deal from Golden Arrows in July 2021.