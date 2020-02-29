All set for NAMA awards in Harare

By Bongani Ndlovu

The stage is set for the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) at the Harare International Conference Centre tonight.

Expected is a night of glitz and glam with the new organiser Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), anticipated to pull a memorable show.

The industry’s heavy hitters like Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Alick Macheso, Ammara Brown, Ti Gonzi, Gemma Griffiths, Asaph, and Chelsea Mguni make up a whole list of entertainers who will rock the stage tonight.

Actress Mbo Mahocs and actor Leroy Gopal will be the main hosts on the day.

On the red-carpet fashion police are deployed with former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma leading the force deputised by Tv, Radio host and Fashion Facilitator Gilmore Tee, Herald Senior Entertainment and Fashion Journalist Tafadzwa Zimoyo and 2014 Miss Zimbabwe USA Nana.

Besides that, the NAMA in their 19th edition is the most anticipated and riding with the mantra “Taking it back to the people”. The awards ceremony this year has moved away from it being an exclusive invite only event and is now open to the public.

JCMC boss Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi said: “It is an effort to re-establish the critical stakeholders when it comes to arts awards. In our view the stakeholders are in this order: artistes, they own the NAMA, secondly the people themselves who are the fans and consume the arts and the corporates the ones who bankroll the artistes. So, it’s a symbiotic relationship as the audience, bankroll the corporates and artistes and so forth.”

Tickets, according to Napster, have been flying off the shelves.

“All is more than set for the day and we have been selling the tickets to the people. The response from people has been amazing and we expect a full house. Everyone has been pulling their weight, as rehearsals have been happening for the past week until Saturday afternoon,” said Napster.

The fashion police and red carpet hosts are ready!

Tshuma encouraged people to come dressed to the nines to showcase the many brilliant fashion designers and fashion houses in Zimbabwe.

“I think the bright dresses, the big volume, matters: all those things have a big impact on the red carpet. Embrace your sparkle! From all-over sequin gowns to delicate sparkling accents, adding a subtle glitter to your ensemble never goes amiss on the red carpet,” said Tshuma.

She went on to give fashion advice for those who are at sea as to what to wear.

“Browse evening gowns and designer couture to let your natural style shine while keeping the silhouettes effortlessly elegant and refined. It’s always better to arrive looking more elegant than the dress code demands,” said Tshuma.

“If you’re ever unsure of what cut is appropriate, opt for longer styles and let inspired necklines and unique fabrics add the creative touch. You should look and feel your best wherever you go, so make sure your gown is perfectly tailored to your body. When in doubt, gowns that are custom designed or altered to fit your shape are a simple way to ensure a refined impression.” The Chronicle