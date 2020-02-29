From Zaka to Harare by ‘road’

By Tiller Maringa

When growing up, who does not dream of becoming great?

It maybe envisioning driving posh cars, living in a mansion, eating healthy food and obviously eating what you want at any time, not forgetting wearing designer stylish clothes.

In fact, who does not want to live like a celebrity from rags-to-riches?

This takes courage and hard-work to reach a place called “greatness”, unless if you are heir to some throne.

It is clear that nothing good comes on a silver platter.

Simbarashe Hunde (35) grew up in Zaka where he attended school from primary school to high school.

During his journey of acquiring knowledge to become an accountant, he used to visit his cousin Leo Zivanai during the school holidays.

Zivanai was into mechanics.

Hunde was inspired by the fact that Zivanai used to buy faulty cars, repair them and resell at reasonable prices.

Urban life took its part in Hunde’s life when he started studying in Chinhoyi after spending many years in Bikita.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce at Chinhoyi University of Technology and a Master’s Degree in Applied Accounting at Great Zimbabwe University.

In the long run, he started working as an Internal Auditor at Population Service International (PSI).

Eventually, he realised how unlikely the get-rich dream really is, especially in the country’s recession economy.

Speaking to Saturday Herald Lifestyle, Hunde said he wanted to hire a Nissan X- Trail, but could not afford it, which inspired him to start his own car rental business called Cost Cutter Car Rental Private Limited at affordable prices.

“The car rental fares were extremely high, and that’s when I realised that something has to be done to offer the same services at reasonable prices,” said Hunde.

“I then started researching about car rental business following my passion in mechanics and realised that it was the best business that suits me well.”

Cost Cutter Car Rental (Pvt) Limited was registered in 2015 after getting a place along Chrighton Road in Groombridge, Harare.

Later on, Hunde decided to resign from his full-time job at (PSI) and joined his team.

He now has six employees.

He realised that working as an employee will shutter his dream of living the “Gafa life” and put required attention on car rental business.

It was clear in his imagination that if he keeps working for somebody, he will not reach the greatness he desired.

Hunde’s company owns 17 cars that can be rented when one meets the requirements and agrees to the terms and conditions.

Simbarashe Hunde’s success story from when he was still a young boy herding cattle to today in his car rental office in Harare

“Cost Cutter Car Rental (Pvt) only deals with three brands which are Nissan, Toyota and Isuzu and have a separate workshop with fully fledged mechanical team that takes care of the fleet,” he said.

“Our company can only lend someone a car when one produces his national identity card, driver’s licence and after paying both total estimated cost of hire and refundable security deposit.

“This deposit will cater for damages that may occur when the car is in the client’s possession, although we first of all assess the situation.”

It’s so fascinating that most people who pretend to own cars just to maintain status in society are big clients in this trade.

Car rental is mostly for luxury, but some rent cars so that they travel comfortably with their families. The Herald