UK based Zim company launches fuel and bulk water supply service

United Kingdom based building materials supplier, “Vaka Building Materials and Hardware” has introduced a Fuel and Bulk Water Supply service for Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

Customers in the diaspora can now pay for fuel and water wherever they are and collect at various outlets in the greater Harare area. The water delivery team can deliver anywhere in Harare.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio about the new product range, the CEO of Vaka, Tapiwa Kundoro said;

“The fuel supply situation continues to present a great challenge for many travelling to Zimbabwe on holiday. Our service allows you to enjoy your holiday as fuel will always be readily available.’

Speaking on the water situation Kundoro said; “the water situation in Harare is at crisis level, some areas can go for two weeks without any running water from the tap.

“We want to make sure that loved ones at home always have water available, through this home delivery service we will deliver water within 24 hours.”

Vaka is an official agent for many Zimbabwean based building materials suppliers that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Impipower, Metrotile, Duraworld, Grapnote Steel and many more.

With branches in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo and a distribution network that supplies all over Zimbabwe, Vaka has helped many Zimbabweans in the diaspora to build homes back in Zimbabwe.

To find out more about these products or buying building materials you can contact Vaka on +447858946317 or visit www.vaka.co.zw