Bulawayo man in court for striking neighbour on the head with axe

By Brenda Zinyuke

A man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly axing his neighbour twice on the head.

Mbongeni Mhlanga (29) of Hope Fountain suburb was in the company of seven unidentified accomplices who are still at large when they allegedly attacked Mr Mlindeli Ncube (34) of the same area.

Mhlanga is employed at Bonzo Mine in Hope Fountain.

He was not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody to January 10.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on December 21 at around 11AM, Mr Ncube was on his way home from Bambanani bottle store with his three friends when they were approached by Mhlanga who was in the company of his accomplices.

“The complainant’s friends fled from the scene and left him surrounded by the accused persons. The accused person produced an axe and struck the complainant twice on the head causing him to fall down,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Mhlanga and his accomplices allegedly dragged Mr Ncube and left him at the gate to his house.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mhlanga’s arrest. The Chronicle