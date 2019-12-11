Yadah’s amazing Miracle Mission continues

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

For a club nicknamed the Miracle Boys, whose roots are in a religious ministry, this is as close as performing a supernatural activity as it comes in football.

When they crashed to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Highlanders at Barbourfields on October 31, they looked down and out of the Castle Lager Premiership.

They were bottom of the table and all hopes, even for a miracle – just to borrow from their nickname – appeared lost.

However, five games later, they are unbeaten, winning four times and drawing only once against championship leaders CAPS United.

Their defence, which had appeared to be the worst in the league, has suddenly found a way to repel opponents and, in 450 minutes of action, they have only conceded twice.

Both goals came in that 2-2 draw against CAPS United in a game they rallied from behind to force a share of the points.

Their coach, Genesis Mangombe, even believes they won that game when a late headed effort was disallowed in a tight offside call.

Yesterday, veteran striker Ralph Matema, who somehow was ignored from the Soccer Stars of the Year despite a good season, scored the goal that made all the difference at Rufaro.

Yadah now have 38 points and, should they beat relegated Mushowani Stars on Super Saturday, they could survive the chop.

Teams

Yadah Stars: B. Ncube, M. Musiyakuvi, S. Linyama, L. Mucheto, J. Chitereki, E. Karembo, M. Chiwara (H. Chimutimunzeve, 64th min), N. Mhlanga, P. Nyamakura, R. Matema, l. Mavhunga (P. Kafelapanji ,90th min).

Triangle: R. Mudimu, O. Mwerahari, A. Chivheya, B. Chikwenya, K. Chigwida, D. Mudadi, R. Kawondera, G. Bero, E. Mawuna (N. Chintuli, 72nd min), A. Tavarwisa (N. Charumbira, 72nd min), C. Dhuwa. The Herald