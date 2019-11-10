Kadewere blow for Warriors

By Langton Nyakwenda

In-form Tinotenda Kadewere, one of the hottest strikers in Europe’s second tier leagues at the moment, will miss an opportunity to shine in front of his home fans as he has been ruled out of the Warriors’ 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The 22-year-old Le Havre striker, who currently sits on top of the French Ligue 2 goal scoring charts with 12 goals in 14 matches, picked up a hamstring injury when his side lost 0-2 at Sochaux last Friday night.

Most likely, Kadewere will be out for at least four weeks.

Kadewere left the Stade Auguste-Bonal Stadium holding his left thigh in pain and was substituted in the 61st minute.

Initial tests conducted yesterday revealed that the former Harare City star tore his hamstring and will miss Zimbabwe’s opening qualifier against Botswana at the National Sports stadium on Friday night.

Kadewere will also not be available for the Warriors’ second qualifier against Zambia in Lusaka on the night of November 19.

Warriors’ team manager, Wellington Mpandare, confirmed the blow to coach Joey Antipas’ selection options yesterday.

“Tino (Kadewere) is injured and won’t be available for weeks. According to the player’s agent, Le Havre will send us details after the complementary exams (MRI scan) next week (this week),” said Mpandare.

Kadewere’s agent immediately advised Mpandare to cancel the player’s flight to Harare.

The development leaves Antipas with a 23-man side.

The Highfield-born star has been bringing in the results at Le Havre, where he has scored 12 goals in 14 matches and is reportedly now on the radar of some top clubs in the French elite league.

His absence could leave Antipas pinning his hopes on the availability of in-form Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, who finally got his Zimbabwean passport last Thursday and is expected to fly into Harare today.

“Bonne’s ticket has already been sent, he has a game today (yesterday) and after that, he will fly to Harare,” said Mpandare.

Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona is still sorting out his visa and will arrive on Wednesday.

“He was supposed to collect his passport on Sunday (today), but it’s a holiday in Belgium, so he is likely to depart on Tuesday and arrive in time for Wednesday’s training session,” said the Warriors’ manager.

Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat and veteran midfielder Ovidy Karuru of AmaZulu are some of the key players expected tomorrow after their Absa Premiership club assignments against Orlando Pirates and Chippa United respectively.

Aston Villa star midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is expected to feature for Villa who play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium at 4pm this afternoon, before flying to Harare.

He is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.