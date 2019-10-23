Passion Java to attend swanky Jozi gig

By Blessed Katiyo

Flamboyant socialite Prophet Passion Java who recently threw a birthday bash in Harare will this Friday be part of the 263 Nights at Asanka in Sandton, Johannesburg. This weekend will be headlined by Enzo Ishall, Buffalo Souljah, Jah Master, Uncle Epatan and Gemini Major.

Chillspot bosses Fantan and Levels who are closely linked to Prophet Passion will be part of the mix. Zimbabwean DJs in South South Africa Firespitter and Kwayswagger will be on the turntables.

The 263 Nights concept is the brainchild of entertainment entrepreneur Batsi Masvinge and are classy events that and are frequented by elite Zimbabweans living and working in and around Johannesburg.

Over the past years high profile celebrities such as Nollywood super star Mike Ezuruonye, socialite Zari the Boss Lady, soccer legends Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwaru, businessmen such as James Makamba, Tazvi Mhaka have graced the events.

The events, which have live performances, have seen acts such as Mafikizolo, Ex Q, Judgment Yard, Killer T, Ammara Brown to mention but a few having all headlined 263 Nights weekends in Sandton

“We are happy to have Prophet Passion Java join us at our new flagship store 263 Nights on Asanka Sandton. He is a true champion of the arts who works hard to empower youths without fear of being judged by the masses. He has made many dreams come true and flourish and that’s positive attribute which goes in line with our brand – exposing artists to the world stage,” said Masvinge.

This Friday’s event dubbed All Fly Friday is being held in partnership with ZimCelebs. Over 500 people are expected to attend the event in Sandton with some guests flying in from as far as the UK according to the organisers. H-Metro