Suicide at girlfriend’s house

By Prisca Manyiwa

Police in Midlands Province have begun investigating the death of a 32-year-old man who was found dead hanging on the gate at his girlfriend’s place of residence on Monday morning.

Byron Nyevera of House No. 187 Mbizo 8 is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging himself at Nothando Hlongwani’s place of residence.

Speaking to H-Metro, Midlands Province Police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said they are working on establishing facts on the death of Nyevera.

“I confirm that as ZRP, we are investigating a case of death by hanging of one Byron Nyevera who was found dead hanging on a gate.

“We have no other information to divulge to the public except the fact that investigations are underway to establish facts on the matter,” said Goko.

However, according to some sources, the death of Nyevera is suspected to be foul play which was crafted in a way that people will think that the now deceased committed suicide.

According to a source who requested anonymity, Nyevera had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend Hlongwani on a Friday night after he suspected that she was cheating on him with another man.

“I know the young man Byron, he was such a nice person who was still young and had a promising future but the devil has decided to take him away in such a sad manner.

“Byron and his girlfriend had a misunderstanding when he found out that she was cheating and I strongly suspect he did not commit suicide but this whole suicide thing is just a cover up.

“It is possible that he might have been killed elsewhere by a love rival and they just hung the body on the gate,” said the source who declined to be named. H-Metro