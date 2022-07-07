Uncle Roland threatens to repossess his cars from Passion Java

South African based business mogul and socialite Roland Muchengwa popularly known as Uncle Roland has threatened to repossess a fleet of vehicles he claims he gave to flamboyant preacher Panganai ‘Passion’ Java to use.

This comes after a BMW X6 previously seen being driven by Java ran over and killed a pregnant woman along Seke Road on Tuesday.

Reports claimed that Java, after the accident, switched vehicles and fled the scene. But the US based cleric has since released a statement denying that he was involved in the accident.

Uncle Roland, appeared to confirm longstanding rumours that Java does not own the luxury vehicles he drives. Some are known to be rental cars from Panjap Motors in Eastlea.

He said: “Passion Java is my friend but if what I am hearing is true, I will end the friendship and repossess my vehicles. The news is tragic,” Muchengwa wrote on Instagram.

Fally Ipupa of Panjab Motors who has previously been spotted with the X6 involved in the accident told ZimLive that the vehicle was not his.

“If the vehicle was mine the police would have reached out to me for their investigations. Java is not merely my client but also a friend, that is why in some cases you see posts of us together on social media,” said Ipupa.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said investigations are still ongoing to establish if Java was present at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident Courage Gwezhira has since been arrested.