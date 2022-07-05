Passion Java vehicle kills pregnant woman, preacher ‘flees the scene’

A vehicle in the entourage of flamboyant cleric Passion Java was involved in a fatal accident in Caledon, Harare, after a pregnant woman was hit and killed.

Witnesses claim the vehicle was speeding and soon after the incident happened, Java allegedly switched vehicles and fled the scene.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in a statement but are yet to involve Java in the case.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1208 hours along Seke Road near a Zuva Service Station when a BMW X6 vehicle which was travelling towards Chitungwiza hit a woman aged +/-20 who was trying to cross the road from West to East,” the ZRP said.

“The woman died on the spot. More details to be released in due course.”

Critics have castigated Java for seemingly running away from the accident in which he was involved.

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said:

“Passion Java is a law unto himself because as we all know, he uses his connection to the President to do as he likes.

“Today his car killed a pregnant woman in Chitungwiza. We have raised concerns with the Police on this page about Java’s abuse of laws, but nothing was done,” he said.

Human rights activist Makomborero Haruzivishe said Java depended on the protection he allegedly enjoys from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

“Zanu-PF prophet Passion Java hit and killed a woman with his motorcade in Caledon,Harare.

“He switched cars and fled the accident scene thus committing many offenses in the process. He clearly depends on Zanu-PF to rescue him from reckless driving, killing and fleeing the accident scene,” Haruzivishe said.

Java was recently criticised for abusing police services after his convoy was seen moving with police bikes.

He was again seen in another case disrespecting the police uniform by wearing a hat of a female police officer.