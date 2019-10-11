Trio nabbed for ‘stabbing’ cop 7 times

By Brenda Zinyuke

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer seven times all over the body with an okapi knife before robbing him of his wallet and a cellphone.

Mthabisi Sibanda (33), Prince Moyo (33) and Brian Moyo (29) of Entumbane suburb allegedly robbed Mr Collin Gono who is stationed at Ross Camp Police Station of RTGS$450, a police identity card, a national identity card, a PSMAS medical aid card, two FBC bank cards and a Samsung cellphone.

The trio pleaded not guilty to robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

The magistrate remanded them in custody to Monday for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime said on September 18 this year at around 7PM, Mr Gono was crossing a foot bridge at Mazai River in Makokoba suburb when he was approached by Sibanda and his accomplices.

The trio allegedly demanded his cellphone and wallet.

“One of the accused persons produced a knife and stabbed the complainant as he tried to run away,” said the prosecutor.

“The accused person further stabbed the complainant until he fell down and robbed him of his phone and wallet.”

The trio allegedly disappeared into the darkness towards Mashumba Shopping Centre in Makokoba.

The court heard that one of Sibanda’s accomplices sold the phone to Ms Nomthandazo Tshuma and it was later recovered.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest. The total value of stolen goods is RTGS$6 590 and that worth RTGS$6 000 was recovered. The Chronicle