Kaizer Chiefs surge four points clear

Kaizer Chiefs have surged four points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership after a 2-0 win over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

A penalty from Daniel Cardoso and own goal by Nkosinathi Sibisi saw the Amakhosi claim victory and move to 19 points from eight matches, four clear of second-placed Bidvest Wits.

Abafana Bes’thende, meanwhile, remain in seventh place with 10 points from eight league outings.

After a quiet opening spell, Chiefs began to find their rhythm in attack and their first genuine threat on goal came from Khama Billiat, who struck a low shot on the angle narrowly wide in the 13th minute.

Four minutes later Arrows had the first shot on target, with Knox Mutizwa getting an effort away from Sibusiso Sibeko’s cross, but it lacked the necessary power to beat goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty just past the midway point of the first half, with Arrows defender Siyabonga Dube guilty of a hand-ball in the 18-yard area.

Amakhosi centre-back Daniel Cardoso scored from the spot kick to put the hosts 1-0 up in the 27th minute.

Arrows responded well to going behind and looked the likelier scorers for the rest of the half, including an effort on goal direct from a free kick by Mutizwa, which was expertly blocked just before the goal line by Kearyn Baccus.

However, the interval saw Chiefs still one goal in the lead.

The Amakhosi made a change at the back at the start of the second half, replacing Yagan Sasman with Siyabonga Ngezana.

They also had the first chance after the restart, with Bernard Parker heading just over from a corner kick in the 49th minute.

Chiefs doubled their advantage on the hour mark through an unfortunate own goal from Nkosinathi Sibisi. The defender put the ball into his own net from a rebound when Billiat struck the woodwork with a header.

The Soweto side saw out the remainder of the game in relative comfort, racking up a third straight win before the international break to consolidate their status as early title contenders.

However, their next league game will be a true test of their mettle, as they face reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns on 27 October.

Arrows will return to Premiership action on 26 October when they host Polokwane City.

Kaizer Chiefs (1) 2 (Cardoso 27’ pen, Sibisi 60’ og)

Golden Arrows 0

TEAMS:

Kaizer Chiefs: Akpeyi, Sasman (Ngezana 46’), Mathoho, Cardoso, Blom (Gordinho 81’), Parker, Baccus (Zuma 72’), Katsande, Manyama, Billiat, Kambole

Golden Arrows: Sibanda, S. Dube, Sibisi, Mathiane, Lunga, Makhubela, Shitolo, Phiri, Mtshali (Sibiya 69’), Sibeko (Phewa 66’), Mutizwa. SuperSport