Triangle continue dream run

Ralph Kawondera struck the only goal of the match as Zimbabwe’s Triangle United beat hosts Azam 1-0 at the Chamazi Complex here yesterday to put themselves firmly in an advantage to qualify for the next round of the Caf ConfederationCup.

Kawondera scored the lone goal against the run of play, making the most of some defensive lapse to silence a blunt Azam side and hand them their first loss at their Chamazi Complex in a Caf competition.

Just before the goal, Triangle had come close when Praise Tonha’s freekick was parried away by the Azam keeper.

The hosts struggled to create anything infront of goal for most of the match despite boasting of massive home support at their Chamazi base.

Obrey Chirwa and Richard Djodi had chances to score, but none could hit the target in the opening half.

Later in the second half, Idd Nado also tried his luck with a shot from distance, but flew wide.

The loss now means Azam have to travel to Zimbabwe and win the game by a margin of more than two goals to overturn the result and progress to the second round.

Triangle, sponsored by a sugar producing company, host the return in a fortnight in Bulawayo — Cafonline.