Thulani Sibanda dumps financially struggling Byo Chiefs for Triangle

Despite emerging as a hero at the ambitious Premier Soccer League side, Bulawayo Chiefs, after leading them to their first major trophy since earning top flight promotion in 2018, assistant coach Thulani Sibanda has dumped the club for Triangle United, Nehanda Radio has learnt.

A source told this publication that Sibanda who won the Chibuku Super Cup tournament with Amakhosi Amahle at Barboufileds Stadium after beating Herentals FC 1-0 on the 20th of December will be leading the Chiredzi based outfit next season.

“Thulani (Sibanda) won’t be part of the Bulawayo Chiefs technical team next season. He has joined Triangle United. The two parties agreed on a deal recently.

“The announcement will be made publicly soon after his contract with Bulawayo Chiefs comes to an end on 31 December,” said the source.

Commenting on the issue, Sibanda who attended a CAF A Licence coaching course few weeks ago in Tanzania did not agree nor deny about his move to Triangle who ended the season sixth on the log table.

Toots, as Sibanda is nicknamed said: “I have no comment. Please contact Triangle United.”

Sibanda is a holder of a Scottish C-License and also holds a degree in Sports Science after attaining the course at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo.

Reports suggest Toots could have dumped the Ninjas following the club’s lack of commitment to pay its coaches and players their salaries for six months even after winning the Chibuku Super Cup competition.