De Jongh takes dig at FC Platinum and Norman Mapeza

By Innocent Kurira

Former FC Platinum coach Pieter de Jongh appears to have taken a dig at his former paymasters following their exit from the Caf Confederation Cup following a 1-0 loss to Jaraaf FC of Senegal in Dakar on Sunday.

The platinum miners bowed out 2-0 on aggregate after losing the first-leg 1-0 in Harare.

Head coach Norman Mapeza attributed some of his team’s problems to the absence of competitive football in the country.

FC Platinum’s journey in the African safari has not been without hiccups.

When they were humiliated by Simba SC of Tanzania, they went into the encounter without five of their key players that were declared Covid-19 on the morning of their crucial tie in Dar es Salaam.

Against Jaraaf, they again went into the match without key players William Stima, Stanley Ngala and Kelvin Madzongwe, who were nursing injuries and suffered an early blow when Lawrence Mhlanga was forced out with a knock just before the quarter hour mark.

De Jongh, who parted ways with FC Platinum under controversial circumstances last year, took to social media to air his views on his former club.

“Too much talk and too many excuses never brings results. In top sport, there is no excuses, there is only results.I talk only at the right moment. There are coaches that talk only, and have lots of excuses, and bring no success in Caf Confederation Cup,” tweeted De Jongh.

The Dutchman, who won two trophies in Zimbabwe, including one with FC Platinum, has continued to air his views on Zimbabwean football even after leaving the country last year. The Chronicle