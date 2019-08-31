Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Herald hammered for disgusting article mocking Gonyeti over abduction

The state owned Herald newspaper has been hammered for a disgusting article mocking popular comedian Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya over her abduction on the 21st of August 2019. The article titled “Has comedienne’s case mojo Gone Yet?” accused Gonyeti of stage managing the abduction.

Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya
Kureya, popularly known as Gonyeti, was abducted from her Mufakose home by a group of masked gunmen. She was dragged from her home half-naked and her abductors forced her to strip naked and roll in a sewage pond before forcing her to drink the same sewage.

But in a bizarre article published 31 August, 2019, Herald journalist Nyore Madzianike wrote “there is strong suspicion that the alleged abduction on the night of August 22 (actually August 21) was stage-managed for political expediency or to raise the stock of the controversial drama queen.”

The article claims the case “could soon crumble amid reports that the comedienne and her family have not made any follow-up on police investigations into the matter.”

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono voiced his objections via Twitter tagging businessman, Zimpapers board member and Presidential Advisor Shingi Munyeza.

“Today the Herald in a disgusting article mocked comedienne Gonyeti, of @bustoptv. Mukoma @ShingiMunyeza, if papers owned by a group on which you are a board member continue with these dishonourable attacks, it will be difficult for the citizen to separate your views from theirs

“What I find shocking is that respectable members of the PAC like @ShingiMunyeza who is also a Zimpapers board member, spend time trying to fix Zim’s relationship with the rest of the world, yet on another end, the regime’s poisonous State media led by Zimpapers churns out poison!”

