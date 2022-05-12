MP upsets Borrowdale residents with Lamborghini ‘noise pollution’

Residents in Borrowdale Brooke are complaining about Zanu-PF Gokwe MP Justice Wadyajena who allegedly spent more than three hours making “noise pollution” with his Lamborghini sports car driving around the suburb on Tuesday night.

Borrowdale Brooke Golf Estate Chairman, Dr Shingi Munyeza on Wednesday wrote a letter reprimanding him over the incident.

“I would like to bring to your attention that the residents of the Borrowdale Brooke Estate were offended and violated by the noise you were making when you drove around the Brooke in the early hours of the morning between midnight and 1am on 11th May 2022,” Munyeza said.

“We appreciate that you are entitled to have the type of car which makes the noise you want but to make that noise that woke up much of the Brooke residents is insensitive and disregards the community rules as set out in the Borrowdale Brooke Home Owners Association Rule Book, Clause 3.3.

“The volume of music, electronic instruments, entertainment or activity of domestic employees should be at such level as not to cause nuisance to any other residents.”

“I have reached out to you over the past two months because of your violation of a number of rules and the residents’ outcry on other issues such as the violation of Clause Clause 2.2.

“The speed limit within the estate shall be 40 kph and road signs displaying this limit will be placed in and around the road system. It has become imperative and urgent that we meet so we can resolve these matters amicably in line with our rules and regulations.

“Please contact me so that we can meet to resolve this untenable situation that you have created amongst the residents in the Brooke,” Munyeza wrote.

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who also stays in Borrowdale last night tweeted:

“I have received 13 calls from residents in Borrowdale Brooke complaining about Zanu-PF Gokwe MP Justice Wadyajena.

“He spent more than 3 hours making noise with his sports car going beyond midnight! How can a parliamentarian behave like a lout? Citizens should respect community rules.”