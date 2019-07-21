Zim Gems to receive UK World Cup allowances in Zim Dollar

By Farayi Machamire

The Zimbabwe netball team will receive their World Cup tournament allowances in Zimbabwe Dollar when they return home after the tournament, the country’s netball president Leticia Chipandu has said.

Speaking to journalists in the aftermath of a protest make-or-break meeting over contractual issues in Liverpool hours before the team’s Group F encounter against Malawi, Chipandu downplayed claims of player unrest.

The Zimbabwe Netball Association president however admitted players were still to receive their all their dues, adding they would receive what is due to them when they arrive back in Zimbabwe.

“I can’t talk about the players’ salaries. I think you saw how they played. We did not have sit-ins. It was just like they wanted to know how much they are getting and when they are getting it and in what currency,” Chipandu told reporters on Thursday.

“The money they are getting is money that got into the account from the fundraising activities so when we get home we will transfer the money into the girls accounts and it will be very handy to them. Remember we do not use US dollar so the RTGS will be very handy to them. But otherwise I want to make it clear we don’t have any unrest.”

“If anything the girls are actually pampered. I think you have been seeing after every game they are getting money from well-wishers. That money is going to boast their moral or perhaps improve their livelihoods when they get home,” Chipandu added.

Insiders told Zim Morning Post that the women’s team had raised a raft of concerns in relation to their welfare chief among them, the worrying fact that they had not yet signed any contracts despite the Netball World Cup almost coming to an end.

Chipandu insisted players had now signed contracts and would be given what is due to them.

Zimbabwe who are playing in their first ever World Cup, have been on a fairy tale run in Liverpool winning the hearts of neutrals with their passion, tenacity and flair on the court.

They have secured wins against Barbados, Sri Lanka and Northern Ireland. While they lost to Malawi earlier this week, the side still has a chance of finishing in the top five. Zim Morning Post