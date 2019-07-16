SA stars for Tuku gig

By Nyore Madzianike

South African musicians, Steve Dyer and Berita Khumalo, are expected to headline events at the Tuku Concert scheduled for this Saturday at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

Dubbed “Celebrating a Legend”, the show will also see Mozambican singer Stewart Sukuma sharing the stage with a list of local artistes that includes the late music icon’s band, The Black Spirits and Selmor Mtukudzi.

Apparently, The Black Spirits and Selmor Mtukudzi will perform separately after organisers of the event gave them different slots.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) is organising the concert.

“Each band that is on the list for this concert has been given separate slots meaning Selmor and The Black Spirits will perform separately,” said NACZ spokesperson Catherene Mthombeni.

“If those bands decide to share the stage, they will have to make separate arrangements so that they perform together. But according to our arrangements, they have different slots to perform at the event.”

Mthombeni said they decided to pick the three foreign artistes as they once did collaborations with the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

Selmor was, however, left out on the list of musicians to perform on another gig to honour the late music icon dubbed “ Tuku Memorial Concert and Birthday Celebrations” to be held on September 27 at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

She will be away on a tour outside the country. Celebrated gospel musicians Charles and Olivia Charamba and Bonnie Deuschle are expected to share the stage with local music icon Zexie Manatsa, Sandra Ndebele and Kessia.

Utakataka Express boss Peter Moyo and the Mebo hit-maker Obert Chari are also set perform at the Tuku Concert.

Zimdancehall singers — Enzo Ishall, ExQ, Killer T, King 98 and Ammy Jamanda — are also lined up to perform on Saturday.

Pakare Paye Arts Centre-groomed Mbeu, Gary Tight and Munya Mataruse are also on the list of performers with rhumba artiste Juntal also making the list. The Herald