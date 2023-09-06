Berita Khumalo’s ex-husband Nota Baloyi hit by car in the United States

Songbird Berita Khumalo’s controversial ex-husband, Nota Baloyi, has been hit by a car in the United States, sustaining some injuries in the process.

The outspoken music promoter and executive had been in America for the last few months on a visit whose purpose is unspecified.

His sojourn to the US came amidst controversy in his doomed marriage to Berita, who is of Zimbabwean origin, with the estranged couple severing ties last year.

Since then, Nota been on the warpath, levelling several allegations against his wife while she has mostly kept mum about a man who she referred to as “troubled”.

In an interview with Zimoja, Nota revealed the circumstances behind an accident that saw him spend a few hours in hospital.

“I tried to avoid the car, but the driver accelerated and slammed the brakes after impact.

“I rolled onto his bonnet and was thrown off by the sudden stop, landing on my right shoulder, which shielded my head, leaving a graze on my right shoulder blade and a cut on my right brow,” he said.

Nota said he was using the American Labour Day long weekend for some downtime and recovery.

“Yes, I fell and got hurt, but I pushed through the pain and got right back up again. I’m grateful for all the well wishes from friends and followers,” he said.