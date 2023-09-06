American rapper DaBaby’s debut tour of Zimbabwe postponed

Award winning American rapper DaBaby’s debut performance in Zimbabwe which was slated for the 23rd of September has been postponed to November 17, 2023.

Ms Shally, the spokesperson of Roar Entertainment, a global media and entertainment company behind the multi-Grammy-nominated rapper local debut show, said all tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.

The concert will be held at Old Hararians with local afro pop sensation Jah Prayzah and Hip-hop musician Holy Ten as the main supporting acts.

“The TalkChart Dababy show has been postponed to November 17, 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your understanding and patience,” Ms Shally said.

“All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show, you can request a refund from your point of purchase.

“We hope to see you at the TalkChart Dababy show on November 17, 2023 and enjoy the amazing performance of one of the most talented artists in the industry.

“Thank you for your support and loyalty.”

The show is powered by Talk Chart Communications & Finance, Skystar Global, prominent gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya, and businessman Mike Chimombe.

DaBaby who rose to stardom in 2019 with his debut hit album, Baby On Baby, which featured on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts, has since expressed his excitement to perform in Zimbabwe saying he “might come early.”

“DaBaby concert is not to miss. I might come early and spend a couple of days there. I can’t wait to see you Zimbabwe,” he said.