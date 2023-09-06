Highlanders mourn ‘talented’ Zimbabwe Cricket legend Heath Streak

Highlanders Football Club have joined thousands across the world in mourning Zimbabwe Cricket legend Heath Streak, who died Sunday at the age of 49 after a battle with colon and liver cancer.

Streak’s death was confirmed by his wife, Nadine, in an emotional post on social media.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, the greatest love of my life and father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home, where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones,” she wrote on Facebook.

“He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity, Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

Passing their condolence message to Streak’s family, Highlanders wrote in a statement:

“The Highlanders Football Club family would like to take this opportunity to convey its heartfelt condolences to the Streak family, following the demise of a Cricket legend and club benefactor Heath Streak who took his last breath Sunday.

“Heath who won many hearts through his amazing talent, first as a player and later on as a Coach, leaves behind a very rich legacy that deserves a special place in the Zimbabwean sporting ecosystem.

“The club shall always remember Heath for his unwavering love and support for the club, which he demonstrated by being always available every time the club reached out to him for help.

“As sad as the loss is, we shall not forget to celebrate the life of the gentle giant for it was well lived and he leaves behind a very rich legacy that shall be cherished forever by generations to come. We say Rest In Peace, Hamba kahle Streaky.”

Streak captained Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team between 2000-2004 and served as the head coach from 2016-2018, having previously worked as the team’s bowling coach.

He played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs and scored 4 933 international runs, including a lone century in a Test match against West Indies in Harare, and took 445 wickets.

Streak’s memorial service will be held on Friday at Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo.

His family announced through a public invitation on Tuesday.

“The Streak Family wishes to invite you all to celebrate this great man (Heath) who has touched so many lives.

“Those who will attend on Friday to honour his love for cricket and fishing have been advised to:

• Ladies – feel free to wear a touch of red.

• Cricketers – dig out an old red Zim shirt.

• Fishermen – your Zim colours with red in it.

• Lovers of Zimbabwe and our beautiful country – please try to wear something red.

“Please bring a plate of eats. Tea and coffee will be provided. Bring your own cooler box for after the service.”

The event is scheduled at 3pm.