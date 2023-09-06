Heath Streak cremated, legendary cricketer’s wish reportedly fulfilled

Renowned former Zimbabwe cricket captain and coach, Heath Streak, who died aged 49 in the wee hours of Sunday morning has reportedly been cremated.

The cremation comes after Streak who is said to be one of the greatest ever cricketers to emerge in Zimbabwe, told his family he wanted to be cremated.

This was confirmed on Thursday by John Rennie, the family’s spokesperson and longtime friend.

He told Zimpapers Sports Hub: “I can confirm that Heath Streak has been cremated as per his wish.,” he said.

Streak’s memorial service is set to be held on Friday at Four Winds Suburb, Bulawayo at Mystique Gardens.

He survived by his wife Nadine and four children.