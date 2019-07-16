Draws worry Rhinos coach

By Tadious Manyepo

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa is becoming worried with his Castle Lager Premiership football team’s apparent lack of winning instincts in recent duels after his troops posted their third straight draw against Dynamos, albeit in controversial circumstances at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Yet, the army side have gone for the last eight consecutive matches without tasting defeat.

They have been a consistent lot having last lost a Premiership match on May 11, a shock 0-2 defeat to bottom side Mushowani in a match they missed a number of clear-cut scoring opportunities at the giant venue.

But after seeing his charges play to a 1-1 draw against Dynamos in which they were comically denied a clear penalty by the increasingly controversial referee Munyaradzi Majoni at the death, Maruwa expressed his concerns over the manner his troops have been failing to squeeze victories in their last few matches.

In fact, the soldiers have drawn five of their last ties, only recording victories over TelOne, Hwange and Herentals in that impressive-looking eight-game undefeated streak.

“We are not getting carried away with our current form. It’s good that we have gone for eight matches without tasting defeat but we are as well worried after going for the last three without posting a victory,” said Maruwa.

“Black Rhinos is a big brand but we haven’t been doing very well in terms of protecting that brand. We are trying to rebuild that name.

“The only way we can do that is by playing well and try to always compete. The team hasn’t been doing well in the field of play but we need to address all that.”

The team, which recently fired four of their players including Masimba Mambare due to disciplinary issues, have collected 24 points in 14 matches, just four shy of leaders FC Platinum.

With the side, once an emblem of success, having last tasted a league crown in 1987, winning the championship has become top of their priority list for this season though Maruwa acknowledges it’s not going to be an easy ride.

“We have a team of energetic youngsters who have the hunger to succeed. It’s good we are doing well at this point of the marathon but we shouldn’t rest on our laurels as yet.

“The race is still in the early stages and there are a lot of teams who are still in the mix.

The leading pack, comprising CAPS United, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn are no novices. They have the experience to sustain the momentum. So we just have to keep pushing and see where we will be at the end of the day.” The Herald