Dynamos sack head coach Herbert Maruwa over ‘inconsistent’ results

After only seven months on the job, Harare giants Dynamos Football Club have reportedly sacked head coach Herbert Maruwa citing what they called ‘inconsistent’ results.

This comes barely a week after reports suggested the ex-Black Rhinos gaffer was handed a five game ultimatum to collect maximum points in all matches.

Maruwa was ordered to win all the five matches, starting with Sunday’s game against Hwange Football Club at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The Glamour Boys went on to draw 0-0 with Chipangano, after having thumped Yadah FC 5-1 in their previous match.

The 0-0 stalemate meant Jompano, as Maruwa is nicknamed, dropped points and failed to meet the required target.

It was not the first time that Maruwa was given an ultimatum by the ‘hard to please’ and ‘overzealous’ DeMbare leadership led by Moses Maunganidze who is the club’s chairman.

Initially, the youthful coach was given a two match ultimatum by the DeMbare leadership in the winter (June).

He survived the chop after defeating ZPC Kariba and Black Rhinos.

Jompano who replaced Tonderai Ndiraya in December 2022, leaves Dynamos perched on fourth position.

The Glamour Boys are nine points adrift of log leaders and rivals Highlanders after 18 matches.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, DeMbare have also suspended the club’s legend Murape Murape together with welfare manager Richard Chihoro for alleged ‘indiscipline’.

Murape, the former DeMbare skipper was the second assistant to Maruwa.