No bad blood between me and Maruwa: interim DeMbare coach Mangombe

Interim Dynamos’ coach Genesis “Kaka” Mangombe has said “there is no bad blood between me and Maruwa”, his former boss who recently got fired by the Harare giants for “inconsistent results”.

Mangombe’s remarks comes after some reports suggested that he had a hand in the sacking of Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa.

The ex-Yadah FC head coach is allegedly being accused of back biting Maruwa to the club’s hierarchy, paving the way for his elevation from first assistant to the helm.

Ensuring he ‘sets the record straight’, the youthful coach dismissed the reports.

“I don’t have anything much to say about that because we don’t know who peddled that (wrong) information,” Kaka told the media during a pre-match media briefing at Alex Sports Club on Thursday morning.

He added: “I won’t comment to hearsay, except if it’s Maruwa who said that, but I haven’t read or heard anything he has said about me (back biting him), we still communicate over the phone as brothers and there is no bad blood between us.”

He insisted that his relationship with the former Black Rhinos gaffer is still intact, outlining: “I still have to learn a lot of things from him, he is a brother to me.”

Since the departure of Maruwa, Kaka has overseen two matches so far

His first game was the Chibuku Cup tie against Simba Bhora where his team posted a 1-0 win to progress to the next stage of the knock out competition.

He continued with his good start when the Glamour Boys beat Sheasham 2-0 in a league match away at Bata Stadium.

As it stands, Mangombe’s team is yet to concede, play to a stalemate or suffer a defeat after 180 minutes.

Dynamos faces Simba Bhora in their next league assignment on Sunday at home at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.