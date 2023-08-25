South African rapper Pitch Black Afro released from prison after 3 years

South African rapper Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro has been released from prison after serving three years for culpable homicide.

The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which five were suspended, with effect from 19 June 2020, for the death of his fiancé.

His release was confirmed by South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services.

“The department can confirm that [he] was released as his sentence expired on 18 August 2023. He benefited from the special remission of sentence,” Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

Pitch Black Afro’s fiancé, Catherine Modisane, died of blunt force trauma to the head. Modisane was fatally injured after a drunken violent spate between the two. She was found dead on 31 December 2018 at a bed and breakfast in Johannesburg.

Initially, the musician was charged with murder, which was later changed to culpable homicide in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Handing down his sentence in 2020, Judge J Du Plessis said the rapper had not shown any remorse for the death of his girlfriend, despite the fact that he had not deliberately killed her.

“The accused still denies the specific details of what happened on that day despite him apologising to the deceased’s family. So, in this case that doesn’t help him because I don’t see remorse on his side,” the judge said.