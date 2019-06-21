MSU student kills self after father calls him to order

By Walter Mswazie

A 24-year-old Midlands State University student from Gutu allegedly committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance on Sunday in protest for being reprimanded by his father for continuously coming home drunk.

It is reported that Pride Chifamba of Masvingise Village under Headman Mutema area was found lying unconscious while frothing at the mouth, moments after his father, Mr Samuel Chifamba reprimanded him for coming late, drunk.

Sources close to the case said Pride, who was in his final year and studying towards a degree in Information Science, was in the habit of leaving home in the morning and returning in the wee hours the next day. The Chronicle