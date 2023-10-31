Midlands State University, ZB Bank sign deal to collaborate on research

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

GWERU – The Midlands State University (MSU) and ZB Financial Holdings on Friday last week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the institutions collaborate on research, innovation, and commercialization.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, MSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa said the University is excited to partner with a giant in the financial services sector.

This partnership expresses the desire to support the rallying national developmental and higher education philosophy of Education 5.0. and this is an example of an intentional and collaboration-based strategy to nurture academia-industry partnerships, that not only strengthen networks but stretch the limits of innovation.

“There is no doubt that both parties will leverage the strengths and expertise of each party to drive innovation, promote financial inclusion, and develop a robust talent pipeline in the financial technology sector,” said Professor Muzvidziwa.

Professor Muzvidziwa added that the friendly relationship is designed to promote sustainable and productive collaboration and exchange between the University, ZB Financial Holdings, researchers, students, innovators and employees of both parties. It will now be operational immediately.

In his remarks, ZB Financial Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer, Shepherd Fungura expressed optimism about the strategic partnership in that it will see the two premier institutions trailblazers in innovation and commercialisation.

As ZB, innovation and agility are at the core of our business- our people are our innovation and in this era of digital, the development of innovation ecosystems becomes crucial hence, the need for strategic partnerships such as this one.

“It is my belief that this symbiotic relationship will ensure research collaborations and problem solving, technology knowledge transfer leading to relevant product development, talent identification and student empowerment, work-related learning and continuous innovation promotion,” he said.

Following the signing ceremony, the ZB Financial Holdings delegation, guided by the MSU Research and Innovation Executive Director, Professor Laurine Chikoko, was struck with awe as they embarked on a tour of the sprawling MSU Innovation Hub, which showcased groundbreaking innovations from across the University’s faculties, leaving them filled with wonder and admiration for the ingenuity and creativity of the institution’s students and staff.

With the signing of the MOU, Midlands State University and ZB Financial Holdings established a strong foundation for their collaboration, setting the stage for a long-term partnership that will foster mutual growth, innovation and success in the region.